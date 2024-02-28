Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 128705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $823.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

