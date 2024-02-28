Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $75.74 and last traded at $75.64. 2,219,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,086,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVNA. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock worth $2,438,809 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98 and a beta of 3.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

