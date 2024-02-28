Cascades (TSE:CAS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cascades traded as low as C$10.21 and last traded at C$10.40, with a volume of 76914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.39.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

