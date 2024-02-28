CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.50, but opened at $54.29. CAVA Group shares last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 1,628,253 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAVA. Argus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.