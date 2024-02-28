Celsius Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Celsius alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Celsius Stock Up 3.0 %

CELH opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. Celsius has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Celsius by 27.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.