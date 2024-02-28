ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHXGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in ChampionX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

