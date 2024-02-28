Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCP opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.30. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $2,242,191.37. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,485,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $2,242,191.37. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,485,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,317 shares of company stock worth $18,014,864 over the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

