CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CIX stock opened at C$16.98 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.01 and a 1 year high of C$18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.37.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

