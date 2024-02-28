Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,234 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 74.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -1.56. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,748.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,781 shares of company stock worth $240,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

