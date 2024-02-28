Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Shares of CLVT opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
