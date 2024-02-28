Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557,969 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $21,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECS. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RECS stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $274.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.