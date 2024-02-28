Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 40.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.02.

NYSE CMA opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.29. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

