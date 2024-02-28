Comparing John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) and John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and John Marshall Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $43.08 million 1.27 $9.29 million $1.51 7.68 John Marshall Bancorp $85.83 million 2.95 $5.16 million $0.36 49.72

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than John Marshall Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Marshall Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Marshall Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. John Marshall Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Marshall Bancorp pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pathfinder Bancorp and John Marshall Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and John Marshall Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 12.76% 8.17% 0.66% John Marshall Bancorp 6.01% 8.99% 0.85%

Summary

John Marshall Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

