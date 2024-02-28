Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of analysts have commented on CMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.10%.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 44.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $4,210,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 24.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $2,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

