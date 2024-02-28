Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

CMG stock opened at C$10.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.39. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$10.76. The stock has a market cap of C$814.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3499142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

