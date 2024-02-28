Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Concentrix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at $593,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXC opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $139.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

