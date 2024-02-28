Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Concentrix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at $593,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXC opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $139.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

