Constellation Software (CSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$25.77 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CSU opened at C$3,757.05 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$2,236.01 and a one year high of C$3,805.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3,559.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,144.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CSU. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3,625.00.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Further Reading

