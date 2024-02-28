Constellation Software (CSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$25.77 per share for the quarter.
Constellation Software Price Performance
CSU opened at C$3,757.05 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$2,236.01 and a one year high of C$3,805.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3,559.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,144.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.
Constellation Software Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
