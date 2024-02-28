Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) & Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Head to Head Contrast

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft 2.84% 8.26% 3.04% Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.52% 135.12% 18.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $41.53 billion 0.39 $70.17 million $0.61 13.28 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 1.22 $171.30 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atmus Filtration Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 4 0 2.80 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Continental Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motor vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems; and engages in retail of tires. In addition, the company develops and manufactures cross-material, environmentally friendly, and intelligent products and systems for automotive, railway engineering, mining, agriculture, and other industries, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

