Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 265,131 shares.

The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 918,776 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 570,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $642.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

