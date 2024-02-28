Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.09 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

