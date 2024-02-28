Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.
Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.09 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
