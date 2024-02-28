Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $382,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,618,271 shares of company stock worth $2,555,066,918. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after buying an additional 3,926,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after buying an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $91,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

