Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 120.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

