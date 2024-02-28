Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRGY opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

