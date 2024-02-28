Critical Comparison: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emeren Group and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $81.41 million 1.61 -$4.67 million $0.05 43.51 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $691.32 million 0.90 $12.36 million ($0.63) -34.92

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emeren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.9% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Emeren Group and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group 3.55% 3.19% 2.52% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -2.68% 0.64% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Emeren Group and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33

Emeren Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.91%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Volatility & Risk

Emeren Group has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers 650V SiC MOSFET, a switching solutions for solar inverters, motor drives, industrial power supplies, and energy storage systems. Further, it provides 750V SiC MOSFET for electric vehicle systems such as the on-board charge; transient voltage suppressors; silicon carbide product for industrial applications, such as solar inverters, UPS, and battery management systems. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

