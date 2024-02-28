Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,306 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 39.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 117.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.61. Cumulus Media Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

