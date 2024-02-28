CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $138.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 375,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

