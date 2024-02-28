CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

