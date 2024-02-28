Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,865,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,554,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,453 shares of company stock worth $3,782,975. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

