Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,728 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $207.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.49. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

