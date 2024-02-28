Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,321 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,321 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $177.04 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.