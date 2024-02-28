Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $524,000 Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,024 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 97.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,317 shares of company stock worth $18,014,864. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

