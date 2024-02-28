Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,940,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after buying an additional 1,107,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,430,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

