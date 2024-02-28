Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $538,000 in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agiliti by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,080,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,821,000 after purchasing an additional 173,262 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agiliti by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $199,244.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,216,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 82,674 shares of company stock valued at $619,779 over the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agiliti Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.48, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.80.

About Agiliti

(Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.