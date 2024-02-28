Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $593,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $14,254,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,616.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 696,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 670,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $6,906,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE NOVA opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.