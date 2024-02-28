Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 337.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.86.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

