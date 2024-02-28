Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,628,101 shares of company stock worth $590,036,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

TMUS opened at $164.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

