Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 5,989 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after buying an additional 30,924 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at about $967,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 73.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 97,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNS stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $219,594.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,725 shares of company stock valued at $762,906. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

