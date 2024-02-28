Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TEGNA by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in TEGNA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in TEGNA by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.54. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

