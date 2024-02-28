DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 1,873 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE VVV opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VVV

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.