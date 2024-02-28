DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 551 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

UFPT stock opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.89 and its 200 day moving average is $166.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.64 and a 1-year high of $220.82.

Insider Activity

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total value of $5,674,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total value of $5,674,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $417,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,063 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,923. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.