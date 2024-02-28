DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 6,716 Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,564 shares of company stock worth $89,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

