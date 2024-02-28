DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $61,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,021,000 after purchasing an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 189.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,213 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

US Foods stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

