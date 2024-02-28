DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $98,000 in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 70.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Several research firms have recently commented on PLUS. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.
