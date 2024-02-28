DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $85,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.0 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

