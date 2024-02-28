DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,679,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMT

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.