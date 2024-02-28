DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.62. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

