DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 1,461 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SKY opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

