DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

