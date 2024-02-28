Desjardins Weighs in on Capreit’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Sunday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

