Deutsche Bank AG Buys 4,738 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 856,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 617,830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,074,000 after acquiring an additional 438,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Up 2.3 %

PGNY opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

